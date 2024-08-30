The Simple Habit That Could Have Saved My Son

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela.

As of August 25, 128 people have died across the Kansas City metro while driving on our roadways. The Kansas City Coalition for Roadway Safety estimates 87 of those deaths could have been avoided if drivers had their seat belt on.

"You have a much higher chance of surviving any type of crash if you're buckled up," explained Ericka Ross, traffic engineer with MoDOT. "That's what cars are designed for, it is to keep you safely in the vehicle, and the body of the car is meant to take that brunt of the force so that you don't have to and you have a better chance of surviving."

The family of Lee's Summit North High School grad, Jomari Hines believes his life could have been saved if he had been wearing a seat belt.

Following his high school graduation, Jomari had big plans to enjoy his summer with his twin brother Jaden, other family and friends and to eventually join the police force.

"I just miss his smile, his protective demeanor, he was just a sweet, kind individual, and I know he would have been an awesome police officer," recalls Jo Higgins-Hines, mother of Jomari.

Just 10 days later and in a matter of seconds, that dream ended. After spending the day with his girlfriend and family, Jomari was ready to go home, but never made it.

According to a police report, Jomari was heading NB on I-49 in the Belton area.

Responding officers with the Belton Police Department reported, the roads were wet at the time and Jomari was going too fast for current conditions, lost control, rolled over and crashed near 163rd St.

According to police statements. Jomari was not wearing his seat belt, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. Jo recalls going to the scene of the crash after her children alerted her that Jomari was no longer alive.

"I get up there, the police officer tells me that he was the first police officer on the scene, he tried to give Jomari CPR and life saving measures to see if he could save him, but he couldn't, and that Jomari is no longer alive," said Jo.

In a matter of seconds, the aspiring officer was gone, but his family is doing what they can to keep his story alive, joining the KCMO Coalition for Roadway Safety. Sharing his story months after loosing their son in an effort to encourage people to buckle up and be safe while on the road.

"Jomari's accident changed the way I do things, and so that's what I want to do, I want to encourage people to change the way they do things and be more attentive to what's going on in your surroundings, because it just takes a couple of seconds, everything can change in a matter of seconds," said Jo.

Jo is planning to speak at an upcoming summit with the KCMO Coalition for Roadway Safety on September 4.

