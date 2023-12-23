"The sky is the limit:" Residents discuss potential changes coming to Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas traveled to Dallas, Texas, on Tuesday to meet with businessmen interested in buying the Country Club Plaza.

"It was, frankly, one of the best meetings I've had with potential economic development entities during my time as mayor or councilman," Mayor Lucas said after his visit to Dallas.

The Mayor's goal is to bring more foot traffic to the Plaza, like the crowds who visit during holidays or big events.

We talked to residents about what they want done improve the district.

Wrapped a great day talking future development in Kansas City and met some wonderful people along the way. Glad to be back home! More on the Plaza shortly. https://t.co/YliZDUDTDj — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) December 20, 2023

"We have to make sure that we're comfortable with the fact that retail isn't the same way it was in 1925," Lucas said.

Local residents agree the Country Club Plaza needs an upgrade.

"Having that welcoming environment year-round, I think, would definitely bring more people around," said shopper Isabel Shorter, who's home for the holidays.

"Entertainment options outside of just shopping," shopper Katherine Grabowsky said. "Movie theaters, event spaces, things like that."

As a Country Club Plaza resident, Kate Marshall welcomes the idea of a new owner. She's also the President of the Plaza District Council. With a new owner comes more shops, offices spaces, along with housing.

"There’s so many terrific amenities in the Plaza district and you can walk to all of them and that makes this a really wonderfully easy, livable space," she said.

There are concerns there will be new buildings planned that will be be too tall for the area.

"Height issues have to be addressed, have to be considered," Marshall said. "But what I understand from having spoken with this perspective buyer is that he’s very committed to keeping the architectural integrity of the place intact."

It's that charm of the Plaza the brings so many Kansas Citians home for the holidays.

Keeping that charm, while bringing it into this century, is the key to its longevity.

"The Plaza lives in the hearts and minds nostalgically of so many Kansas Citians and we really hope it will continue to hold that warm spot in people’s hearts," Marshall said.

Mayor Lucas' office said weekly conversations with the company have begun and will continue until a sale of the property closes.

A timeline of when a sale of the County Club Plaza could close is not certain.