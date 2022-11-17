The solution to curing Type 1 Diabetes might hinge on fishes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — November is American Diabetes Month. The CDC says roughly 1 in 10 Americans have Diabetes, and about 1 in 5 Americans don't know they have it.

The disease is a burden for patients, but in Kansas City, there's a world-class science facility conducting research that could have a massive impact on the search for a cure.

Cierra Reynolds is 25-years-old, and has been living with Type 1 Diabetes for more than a decade.

" I keep my insulin pump on me at all times," Reynolds said.

She wears the pump and a continuous glucose monitor, thankful for the convenience they offer.

"I was able to go to my phone today, and as I'm walking in the door, I'm able to program in that I need insulin, and I'm able to give myself insulin," Reynolds said.

Reynolds has been told since the beginning that she wouldn't face the disease forever.

"When I was diagnosed, almost 14 years ago, they told me we should have a cure, we hope to have a cure in the next 10-15 years,” Reynolds said. “You know we're getting closer to that 15-year mark, and we're coming so far."

Coming so far, but seeing more patients. The CDC says that between 2017 to 2020, the number of Type 1 patients in America increased by 30 percent.

KSHB 41 spoke with Dr. David Robbins, the Director of the Cray Diabetes Center at The University of Kansas Health System.

"There are even some theories that the disease didn't even exist 200-300 years ago, so it may be a modern disease,” Robbins said. “There are speculations it may be related to changes in diet, environmental toxins, bacteria and so on. So it's a bit of a mystery as to what's going on."

Robbins says in his 30-plus years of treating the disease, he's seen the life span of a patient increase dramatically, so he's optimistic for the future.

"I think we can cure Type 1 Diabetes," he said.

The potential solution to curing diabetes? It might hinge on fishes.

The Stowers Institute in Kansas City has the largest cave fish facility in the country. These fish spend months at a time without eating, and then gorge themselves when food is available.

Dr. Nicolas Rohner is using them to study metabolism. Among his study includes how animals adapt to nutrient limitations.

"They are glucose intolerant, they're insulin resistant, they have high blood sugar,” Rohner said. “But they don't have any negative signs associated with this."

Dr. Rohner and his team hopes thinking outside the box in the animal kingdom could change humanity for the better.

"Basically a disease in humans is something that went wrong, that usually should work well,” Rohner said. “So first, what you have to understand is how does it work well? And then you can understand how it went wrong, and what you can do to restore it back."