The Spring Hill School Board met for more than 4 hours Monday, but made no decision on whether to require a mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Spring Hill School Board heard from passionate parents Monday night against a mask mandate, but legal questions put a hold on a decision by the board.

More than a dozen parents and others with a stake in the district spoke to the board and urged them to let parents make health care decisions for their children.

Greg Goheen, the district's legal counsel, warned of possible legal action against the board and district administrators, teachers and staff if they ignored the health order last week from the Johnson County Board of Commissioners.

That order included a mask mandate.

Some board members felt the county commission went too far with its health order.

But others said they couldn't take any actions that would put district employees or board members in legal jeopardy.

A district spokesman said updates to the COVID-19 mitigation plan will be posted Tuesday on the district's website.

Board members want more information on the county's health order and may call a special meeting before the school year begins August 18.