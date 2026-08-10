'The town needs help': Debt-strapped Pleasanton, Kansas, races to replace failing water pumps

PLEASANTON, Kan. — KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. Pleasanton, Kansas, community members reached out with their concerns about the water emergency. If you have a concern about water in Pleasanton, share your story idea with Ryan .

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Residents of Pleasanton, Kansas, spent Sunday at the city pool — not to beat the heat, but to mark its final day open for the summer. The early closure comes as the community of roughly 1,200 people grapples with a water emergency tied to failing infrastructure.

Debt-strapped Pleasanton, Kan. races to replace failing water pumps

Mayor Mathew Young said the core of the problem lies at Pleasanton Lake, where three pumps responsible for sending water to the treatment plant are breaking down.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Mayor Mathew Young, Pleasanton, Kansas

"Right now, our biggest problem is the pumps that send the water from the lake to the water plant; they're failing," Young told KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa.

According to Young, one pump has stopped working entirely, a second is operating at about 50% capacity, and a third is running but struggling to meet the city's demand. Replacing all three pumps is estimated to cost more than $109,000 — money the city does not currently have. Young noted that cost does not include replacing valves that have not functioned in years.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Residents in Pleasanton, Kansas are in a water emergency, as city leaders scramble to find the funds to replace failing water pumps to it's treatment plant.

The city council voted unanimously to direct the emergency declaration during a special meeting on Aug. 8, with Young signing the emergency declaration on Aug. 9.

Under the water supply order, all outdoor water use is banned, including watering lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs, parks, golf courses and recreational areas, as well as washing vehicles, boats, trailers and building exteriors — unless specifically authorized by the city. Violations may be enforced under city code.

The emergency will remain in effect until ended by a resolution of the governing body.

For residents like Stephanie Reach, the uncertainty is unsettling.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Stephanie Reach

"I don't like the unknown," she said. "What happens if I try to take a shower and there is no water?"

Compounding the financial challenge, Pleasanton carries approximately $4 million in debt, some of which stems from previous water plant improvements.

Young said city staff cannot locate maintenance records for the water plant, with the last known work on the pumps believed to have been done in 1993 and 1994. Young noted some records may have been lost to flooding.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Mayor Mathew Young, Pleasanton, Kansas

The city is working to find a funding solution without asking city taxpayers to foot the bill, seeking grants and aid.

Colby Reach, who also lives in Pleasanton, said the situation raises questions about how past funding was used.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Colby Reach

"We had grants before to get our treatment plants done and pumps replaced, but where'd all that money go? The town needs help," Reach said.

Young and City Councilman John Bowley, who showed his support with Young on Sunday afternoon, are both serving their first terms in office. Now, they're searching for solutions.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB A man washes his car at Southside Car Wash in Pleasanton, Kansas against a water emergency order placed by the city on Saturday.

There are still plenty of challenges ahead for the small town, as lead times to build new pumps would take about 10-12 weeks, according to the presentation given in the special council meeting. Once a contractor arrives to install the pumps, it'd likely take three days to reach completion. The plant would also need to be offline for contractors to complete the job.

According to public works officials, with the plant offline for three days, the city will likely run out of water in two days. It would likely put the city under a boil order, and low water pressure would cause patched pipes to leak across town.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Pleasanton Lake

Officials in the special meeting stated there are no other cost-effective water connection options to benefit the community in the short term.

Paying to replace the pumps is an issue in itself.

"We're hoping with the state of emergency that we're in, we'll be able to push through some grants a little quicker," Young said.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Pleasanton, Kansas Water Treatment Plant

Young acknowledged the broader challenge facing rural communities with aging infrastructure and limited resources. He wants residents to be part of finding a path forward.

"My message is, we are open to suggestions. I would love the people to get involved and understand what is going on," Young said.

Mayor Young was not able to provide a timeline for when residents can expect the repairs to be completed.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Pleasanton, Kansas Water Treatment Plant

In the special meeting on Saturday, the council also approved an outside bid with Inner Solutions LLC, a contractor to help the city recruit a new city clerk.

It will cost the city over $22,000, tacking onto the current financial strain created with the water plant.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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