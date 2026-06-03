The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team restores communication in hazardous weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In hazardous weather events, communication is critical. In the wake of storms, we might not be able to get in touch with loved ones.

Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team

Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team

From wildfires to tornadoes and floods, there is always a team ready to restore communication when it matters most.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team is a specialized group that supports first responders and communities during natural disasters.

They provide a mission-critical and resilient network, not only for consumers but for first responders - they count on this communication.

"Being able to have communication is key. Being able to support the first responders as they do their impactful work, and every second counts," says manager Matthew Brungardt.

This team operates 24-7, and they can be activated by calling a single 1-800 number. You don't have to be a Verizon customer to connect with help.