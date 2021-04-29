The World Series of Barbecue is back in 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Royal World Series of Barbecue is back.

After canceling in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic , organizers have announced that the popular event will return to the Kansas Speedway Sept. 16 through Sept. 19.

“The World Series of Barbecue is often referred to as the ‘family reunion’ of competitive barbecue,” said Glen Alan Phillips, president and CEO of the American Royal. “It’s the one time during the year where all of the competitors, from the elites to the amateurs, get together in one space to fire up hundreds of smokers – and have a great time in the process.”

Competitors will battle for the title of Grand Champion in both the open and invitational contests.

Those who qualified to compete in 2020 in the invitational and kids' contests will be eligible to participate in this year’s events.

In the past, hundreds of teams from around the world have taken part in the event.

The American Royal will work with the public health officials to ensure the event follows local, state and national safety guidelines, to determine attendance and public-facing events.

This year marks the 41st year for the event.