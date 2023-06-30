Theater in the Park presents "13" with all teenage cast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Theater in the Park presents '13 the Musical' this weekend, featuring an all-teenage production ranging from 12 to 15 year olds.

"It's incredible and also just to be part of this particular show and what it means for the park and these kids to be the first to do an all-teen show on that stage is really amazing," Director Amy Sander said. "The audiences will be blown away. This cast has been incredible so it's like the perfect first show at the park."

The production is about a boy named Evan, who's about to turn 13 when his life takes a turn.

His parents get divorced and he moves from the Big Apple, New York City, to a small town in Indiana.

He's also getting ready for his Bar Mitzvah, while navigating middle school.

Kamryn Henderson, who plays Evan, says he was so excited when he learned he was playing the lead role.

"I never thought I would get to play this role but I'm really thankful for this opportunity," Henderson said. "And I really like that I can bring a little bit of myself to the role and yeah I just really like it."

Henderson says this is a production all ages can enjoy.

"We're making Theater in the Park history," Henderson said. "It's all teenagers and it's just really fun and I think that everyone can relate to the show. And it's just been really great and you know I think teenagers get kind of the bad wrap sometimes, and I think teenagers can be just as great as adults."

Jocelyn Salter, who plays Patrice says this is a show that's relatable.

"Patrice feels left out a lot and so like me, sometimes I get left out sometimes too but I think everyone has felt like that," Salter said. "I want them to realize that, this is what we feel.... and this show really shows how kids our age are and really feel."

Salter says her character has taught her a lot about herself as well.

"She's taught me that you don't have to be like everyone else. I mean like I follow people sometimes, but also she's teaching, 'oh I can do my own thing. I can be the leader instead of the follower," Salter said. "Patrice she's kind of the leader herself, and she's very grounded and then she kind of teaches me to be grounded as well."

Sander says this production is about growth, not only for the characters in the show but anyone watching and participating.

"Every single day if you're open to it, we all have room to grow as individuals, as people, in this case even as performers, me as a director, there's always things that we can learn and grow from in life," Sander said. "And that really is the final message of the story to begin with, is that if you're open to it and you realize within yourself the ability to still learn and grow, then that's what you should do every single day, be open to learning from other people."

Sander is dedicating '13 the Musical' to her two children, Austyn and Andrew.

"A year ago I lost my 22 year old son to cancer and I have a 20 year old daughter, and I think that having a cast of children is the perfect avenue for me to say to both of my children, even though Andrew is not here anymore , to say like, 'I see you, and I see where you're at right now,'" Sander said. "And I know that life brings challenges which we see in the show, in some funny ways but we see it, like life is challenging and life is hard but if you move forward in life and appreciate every second and every minute of it."

Sander says it's about finding the joy in the little things.

"And usually it's those little things that really bring meaning to life, more than the bigger things," she said. "I think a lot of times we search for those things but we really don't have to."

Sander hopes through this play others can feel seen.

"It doesn't matter how old you are, we're all growing and developing all the time and we all have a need to be seen and have a need to be heard," Sander said. "And my goal for this isn't so much production oriented, it's more about the kids and the cast as humans feeling recognized, heard, seen, loved, cared for and respected."

The opening for '13 the Musical' is tonight at 8:30 at Theater in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park. The box office opens at 7 p.m.

'13 the Musical' will also play July 1-2nd and July 5th-8th. All outdoor showtimes will begin at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for children four to ten years old. Children three and under are free.

To learn more about the production, online ticket information and show dates, click here.