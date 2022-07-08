SHAWNEE, Kan. — Theatre in the Park presents 'School of Rock' now through Saturday, July 9.

The musical is based on the popular movie, 'School of Rock.'

Kyle Peterson plays Lawrence, a shy student. Peterson, who isn't shy, says he worked hard to embody that character.

"So I had to work pretty hard to figure out my character. I watched the movie a few times just to really figure out Lauren's character and how he acts," Peterson said.

Robert Hingula plays Dewey Finn, the substitute teacher who works with students to express themselves through music, specifically rock music, and learn how to be confident in who they are. Hingula says his character shows the importance of investing in others.

"Helping others find their passions, which makes yourself more fulfilled," Hingula said. "And I think Dewey's journey really shows that the more he puts in those kids. At the end, you can tell it's completely different. A changed person has realized, you know, life is much better when instead of doing it on your own, you're going and making other people reach their full potential."

Mia Cabrera plays Tomika in the show. She says this musical is about showing up as yourself and not being afraid of who you are.

"Watching musically you get so much from it," Cabrera said. "You go from like very principle people into just these rock star kids and that it's okay to just do whatever you want, I guess. And I think just having that encouragement is really special. I really want people to be able to realize that you got to be vulnerable in order to really get yourself out there and really feel comfortable."

Peterson, Hingula and Cabrera say it's been a fun cast to work with as they prepared for the show.

'School of Rock' runs Friday night through Saturday at Theatre in the Park located at Shawnee Mission Park, 7710 Renner Road.

The box office opens at 7 p.m. but tickets can be purchased online as well. Admittance is $10 for adults and $6 for children 4-10 years old. Children under 4 years old are free.

All performances begin at 8:30 p.m.

