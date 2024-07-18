Therapy dogs bring canine comfort to patients at The University of Kansas Cancer Center

WESTWOOD, Kan. — The University of Kansas Health System has had forms of pet therapy at different facilities for years, but they incorporated pet therapy into the lives of their cancer center patients last year, when they saw the positive impacts, it had on people’s days.

For Janice Watkins, one way to cheer her up at her first cancer treatment after nine years of remission was a surprise visit from Bear, a therapy dog.

“Today is my first infusion and so when I saw him it kind of made my heart happy,” said Watkins.

She’s not the only patient to say that.

“The number one phrase I hear the most is just ‘this just made my day so much better’ or ‘this is exactly what I needed today,” said Chloe Abenes, volunteer coordinator.

Abenes works with volunteers. Including the ones with four legs. She says that because of the patient population at the cancer center, it took some time to get pets here.

“Staff as a whole have just seen what it did for patients. It kind of just kind of let them forget about what was going on in their life as far as medically, and just gave them a sense of just a stress relief,” said Abenes.

Alan Van Zandt volunteers with his dog Bear.

“When Bear and I make them feel better, it honestly makes me feel great as well. Bringing a smile to their face brings a smile to mind as well, and he's real happy about it too,” said Alan Van Zandt, volunteer.

The National Library of Medicine says that human-pet interactions can improve quality of life , depression, and mood in cancer patients.

“I think it’s amazing because dogs are a good distraction, a good comfort,” said Watkins.

She says if there’s one place that no one wants to be, it’s a cancer center. Yet a surprise visit from Bear brought a little light to her otherwise dark day.