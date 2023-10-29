There was a silver lining even with rain as Mahaffie Farm hosted its annual “Trick or Treat OFF the Street”

OLATHE, Ks — Even with today's cold rain, children still experienced the enchantment of Halloween in Olathe.

Despite the less than ideal weather, Mahaffie Stagecoach Stop & Farm Historic Site still hosted its annual “Trick or Treat OFF the Street” event Saturday evening for its visitors.

“Farm work did not stop in the rain and so we decided to adapt our event to where we had most of our activities under cover,” said Alexis Radil, events coordinator. “I think it gives people a sense of what they have to appreciate today, because when they go into the farmhouse and they sense how warm it is, they get a sense of that experience of a visitor coming off a stagecoach or a passenger going to Fort Scott on the stagecoach in elements like this.”

For Andrea Joslin and her son, Grayson, a little bit of rain was not going to stop them from creating memories.

Every year counts when a child is young.

“It’s really important, you know, especially to get him outside and create those memories," Joslin said. "I know a lot of things we’ve done with him he remembers even though he was even younger. He’s four now. We just put on our waterproof shoes and he’s been splashing in the puddles.”

Radil says the event draws about 1,000 visitors a year.

While the turnout was not nearly as high as other years, the people who did show up know there's still reasons to keep the magic alive.

“When we were kids, it didn’t matter what it was," said Nathan Jones. "You went out and you trick or treated and you dressed for it. And you would go - you would strategize. So I think it’s a good experience for them, too."