'There’s more to life than just working': Italian Delight in Mission closes due to COVID-19 pademic

Posted at 11:33 AM, May 10, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Italian Delight in Mission, Kansas, closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a voicemail recording, the restaurant closed Sunday.

“COVID’s taken a toll on us and we realize there’s more to life than just working,” the voicemail said.

The recording thanks everyone who has supported the business over the years, but said it is time for them to move on and “enjoy our lives a little bit.”

Italian Delight was a neighborhood staple that served New York-style Italian cuisine.

