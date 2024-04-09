'There’s still hope,' 14-year-old writes song after fatal shooting at Chiefs Super Bowl rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo — It's been almost two months since a fatal shooting at the Chief’s Kingdom Super Bowl rally.

The shooting put victims and people at the rally through trauma and a range of emotions.

Clare Brown, a 14-year-old student in the Fort Osage School District, is channeling those emotions through music.

"We were driving home and I remember hearing it on the radio and it was crazy," Brown said. "I got home and went down to my piano, picked up my notebook and started writing."

Brown has worked since fourth grade with her vocal teacher, Laura Barge.

While Barge's sessions are where songs come to life, Brown's music starts in her notebook.

"When you go through my notebook, it’s almost like you’re going through my diary," Brown said. "That’s how personal and intimate it is."

Clare’s last notebook entry was on February 14th.

It's a day that’s hard for people to forget.

"But tragedy struck in the blink of an eye, Brown said. "Because everything was going so well and so great and just like that it happened."

When her parents found the song, there was one thing they knew Chiefs fans and shooting victims needed to hear the most.

Brown's song is "This is Glimmer of Hope."

"Glimmer of hope means there’s always light in the darkest of places, even when you don’t know it’s there," she said.

Music has its own super powers.

It has the ability to make people happy, motivated and sad, but after what thousands of people watched and experienced, Brown thought her music must also heal.

"Even though something absolutely horrible happens, there’s still hope," Brown said. "This doesn’t define who we are."

The songwriter also is raising money for a non-profit called Country Crossroads.

The organization offered to provide crisis counseling at no charge after the rally shootings, Brown's family said.



