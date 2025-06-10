‘They just put a premium on quality of life,’ New Old Town Activity Center welcomes all Lenexa residents

KSHB 41 reporter Olivia Acree covers portions of Johnson County, Kansas. Share your story idea with Olivia .

Lenexa is serving up a new space for residents just in time for summer—and yes, that includes pickleball.

The new Old Town Activity Center was built on the foundation of a former senior center but has been re-imagined as a space for all ages.

The facility features indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, shuffleboard, open turf space, kids programming, a community gym, and meeting spaces. Half of the building is dedicated to seniors with free daily activities.

Joyce Lawson, who visits the senior center regularly, started coming after experiencing a personal loss.

KSHB Lenexa Old Town Activity Center

"My husband passed away a couple years ago, and I didn't have anything to do, and I want to get out of the house. And so the Lenexa Community Center begged me to come over to see them," Lawson said.

The center aims to be inclusive for all residents, according to Logan Wagler with Lenexa Parks and Recreation.

"We try to strive to provide something for everyone. This is intended to be a multi generational facility that serves, like I said, everyone's recreational needs," Wagler said.

KSHB Logan Wagler

The $12 million facility upgrade was partially funded by the city's 3/8 cent sales tax, providing residents on the eastern side of town with an updated parks and recreation option.

The official ribbon cutting ceremony is Tuesday from 6-8 p.m., featuring music, food trucks, and pickleball lessons.

The Old Town Activity Center is free for seniors and costs just a few dollars a day for other visitors.

