'They’re a juggernaut:' Chiefs fans prepare for a tough opponent today for the Chiefs: the Baltimore Ravens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom showed up bright and early Sunday to get ready for the Chiefs to take on the Baltimore Ravens. This is an important matchup.

Both teams are powerhouses and started the season 1-2 records.

Tailgaters that were waiting for the parking lot to open up at Gate 5 early Sunday morning have hope the Chiefs are going to pull off a win.

“It’s an important game, obviously both teams are both great teams," said Tony, a Chiefs fan. "I feel like both teams are gonna make the playoffs regardless, but this would be a good one to have under their belt. For sure they’re a juggernaut,” said Tony, a Chiefs fan.

The drum honoree will be Chiefs Hall of Fame running back Priest Homes, and the team is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Ricardo Moreno will sing the national anthem in four local Latino Musical and dance ensembles will perform at halftime.