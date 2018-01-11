Things to do for kids when school is closed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several schools are closed today, and with the inclement weather continuing throughout the next few days, more school closings may happen.

Sometimes it can add stress to parents, finding places and things to do with your children.

Matt Ross Community Center opened its doors at 5:30 Thursday morning. While some group classes are canceled, manager Susannah Peterson says there are several other options families can do while at the center, one of them being Playscape. There are also a number of other places open when schools are closed due to inclement weather.

YMCA memberships centers are also open. Some programs and classes have been canceled. For more information click here.

