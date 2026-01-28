'This has been the public outcry': Nearly 500 signatures urge Platte City to reconsider Highway 92 redesign

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Marlon has been covering this development since last year. Share your story idea with Marlon .

Over 500 signatures have been gathered urging city leaders in Platte City to reconsider changes planned along Highway 92, but despite the pushback, the city is moving forward with the project, saying safety has to come first.

The petition was started by Dr. Valerie Partch at the Jackson Animal Clinic. She says she hopes the city sees her concerns impact not just her but many others in Platte City.

"I worked very hard to make our community and our businesses heard," Partch said.

Partch says the proposed redesign would limit access — eliminating left turns in and out — making it less convenient for clients.

"Access would be somewhat limited and less convenient than what it currently is specially taking consideration of emergencies," Partch said.

Partch says after months of calls and meetings, MoDOT offered an alternative design — one she hoped city leaders would consider.

"The highway commission did intervene because MoDot did offer an alternative solution...however once that was proposed to the city, that was declined," Partch said.

Brian Richison, the city's administrator, says he acknowledges the concerns — but can't compromise on safety.

"The city's goal is for this road to be safe. It's our number one priority. We want to make sure that we do the best we can to protect motorists," Richison said.

Despite the signatures and public feedback, the city says the project is largely locked in.

"Based upon the information that we have, that we are building the safest road possible given our options, and we think that a change to what the business owner has expressed will be less safe, and that is just not something that we aren't willing to do," Richison said.

"I've gotten to so many dead ends and then try to come around and find a new angle and find a new way to advocate for the change," Partch said.

The city says the plans are still yet to be finalized with MoDOT, but hope to begin work by this summer.

