‘This is a great story for us’: Platte City approves project, generating 245 new jobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Last week, the Platte City Board of Aldermen approved a project anticipated to generate 245 new jobs in the city.

Central Power Systems & Services LLC plans to move into a 750,000-square-foot facility part of the Platte International Commerce Center near the interchange of Missouri Highway 92 and Interstate 29. The center is being built by Van Trust Real Estate.

On Nov. 19, the board approved a package of incentives including personal property tax abatement and the issuance of $40 million in industrial revenue bonds in support of the project.

City staff estimate the project will generate 245 new jobs, generating more than $15 million in annual payroll.

An additional 60 jobs currently at the company’s Riverside location would be relocated to the Platte City location.

“This is a great story for us,” Platte City, Missouri, City Administrator Tom Cole said this week.

The agreement also calls for a partnership between Central Power and the Platte County R-3 School District to develop a training program for high school students to gain valuable skills. The partners have the goal of keeping students in the area after graduation.

The incentives agreement maintains the “full share of taxes” for the Northland Regional Ambulance District and the Central Platte Fire District.

“The development allows the City to finally participate in significant economic development projects that have been plentiful in the region, but unavailable to Platte City due to a lack of existing sites and buildings,” Cole wrote in a report to the board.

The company plans to manufacture and assemble natural gas and diesel generators at the facility.

