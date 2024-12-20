'This is Christmas': Overland Park donates farmers' market pavilion to Garnett

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Construction crews started removing the old pavilion at the site of Overland Park's new farmers' market and gathering space.

The pavilion has been in the space since the early 1990s and has found a new home in Garnett, Kansas.

"Sustainability is really important to the city of Overland Park," said Morgan Stoyanov, deputy strategic communications director for Overland Park. "Being able to take this down and install it in a new home — it just gives it a new life."

Public works employees from the city of Garnett were on site in the later part of the week deconstructing the pavilion into pieces their crew could transport a hour southwest.

"It's a very small community, so it’s a lot different demographic and just scope," said Garnett Economic Development Director Jessica Mills. "So this is a very grandiose opportunity for us and we are excited about that."

Garnett plans to use sections of the pavilion in three different locations throughout the city.

Mills said she priced out construction for just one section of the pavilion and the base cost came out to more than $80,000.

Through the donation, Garnett is saving tens of thousands of dollars on construction and Overland Park is saving thousands on demolition and disposal.

Garnett plans to use at least one of the pavilion sections for its own farmers market, which will shield vendors from the elements.

"And all of our vendors, our small farmers, and local businesses can have the chance to sell their goods every single week," Mills said.

When asked about the timing of this gift, Mills leaned into the holiday season.

"This is Christmas. This is Christmas for Garnett. This is Christmas for Anderson County," she said. "This is Christmas for the whole community and we will use it in so many ways and it will be loved for sure."

Overland Park will hold its farmers' markets at the Matt Ross Community Center until they unveil the new space in 2026.

