'This is going to bring us back together:' KC business owners donate meals to Chiefs rally shooting victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two business owners are working together to donate meals and raise money for victims and their families impacted by Wednesday's shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl rally at Union Station.

Enrique Gutierrez owns Teocali in downtown Kansas City, and Justin Gandy co-owns Appliance 911 in Olathe.

For every $10 they collect, Enrique's restaurant will make and distribute one meal.

Then Enrique and Justin will match each donation together.

"What we're trying to do here is ease as many victims as possible by donating some food and giving them a little bit of ease on their end," Enrique said.

Gutierrez plans to donate meals to Children's Mercy Hospital, University Health Center, first responders and families each man knows personally.

Enrique was a longtime friend of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the local DJ and mother of two Kansas Citians area mourning after she was shot to death at the rally.

"Such a wonderful soul, with her kids and so forth, it's just devastating," Enrique said. "I know we can't bring her back, but at least ease their pain for a little bit for a while. But just the impact she placed on the city and the community is just untouchable."

One of Justin's co-workers is friends with some of the shooting victims.

It's why Justin started a GoFundMe account before reaching out to Enrique to see what they could do together.

“When you’re trying to build a business in Kansas City, you rely on the community to support you," Gandy said. "So I just figured it was time for us to support the community."

And it's why Enrique and Justin also are calling on other local businesses, restaurants, or anyone to keep the help for victims going strong.

"The national view of what Kansas City has been in the last 48 hours, that narrative is kind of reflecting in a negative way, and that's not what Kansas City is about," Justin said.

Enrique agreed with his friend.

“KC Strong..and we are. So this is going to bring us back together and closer and more united than we ever have," Enrique said.

You can visit Justin's Go Fund Me or call Enrique's restaurant if you'd like to donate funds or meals.