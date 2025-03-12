'This is the best option we have right now,' Independence officials share update on IRIS transit operations

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne covers issues surrounding government accountability and solutions. Share your story with Isabella.

IRIS micro transit has been providing rides in Independence for a little over two months. Riders say they have mixed feelings about the system that replaced the inter-city buses.

Independence officials share update on IRIS transit operations

"For me, I like it a lot better," Gary Lee, an Iris rider, said.

Isabella Ledonne

Sola Henderson, another IRIS rider, said it's convenient as she demonstrated how she books a ride on her cell phone.

Isabella Ledonne

KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne found out what it was like to take an IRIS ride within city limits. The ride wait time takes a little bit longer if you're calling it on demand, rather than ahead of time.

Jake Weller

But riders like Henderson book rides a week in advance.

"It's convenient that I don't have to walk as much, but I have had to figure out some ways to get home," Henderson said.

Lee has been riding with IRIS for months in Gladstone and Kansas City, Missouri. He started riding in Independence after the city suspended it's inter-city bus system in January. Paratransit buses and the line from Independence to Kansas City are still available for a fare.

"I actually prefer IRIS because it's a little more personal," Lee said.

Henderson explained there have been some bumps in the road with IRIS rides only going until 6 p.m.

"There's no other way to get around after dark," Henderson said. "There's no way to get around if you don't have a bike or a car, which is why I'm just going to get a bike."

Some IRIS riders say they prefer the bus system, but Independence city leaders say there isn't an extra $6 million in the budget for anticipated operation costs for buses.

Isabella Ledonne

"[IRIS] is an imperfect solution, but it's the best that we have right now," Independence Councilmember Bridget McCandless said.

Councilmember McCandless said city leaders asked IRIS to make it easier for passengers to find the cars with vehicle signage and to track their ride through an app.

"I think [IRIS] is adequate," she said. "I think we always have room for improvement."

IRIS has made efficiency changes, like adding more drivers in the afternoon for rush hour demand.

Jake Weller

"We are in constant communication with Independence leaders, and more than anything, it's just to make sure everything is going according to plan," said ZTrip President of Kansas City Operations, Terry O'Toole. "It does appear to be going according to plan."

IRIS's contract with the City of Independence runs until June 2025.

City leaders say it's likely the microtransit program will stay long term, but they are still discussing the final details.