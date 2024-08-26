'This is thrilling for us': Chaumiere neighborhood residents overjoyed at city project to install sidewalks

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline.

Kansas City officials announced a groundbreaking today for new sidewalks in the Chaumiere neighborhood, located north of the Missouri River.

For residents, they say it's something they've waited for for years.

"The residents in Chaumiere have been paying taxes to the city for far too long to not have basic services," KCMO Councilman Crispin Rea said.

It's part of an over $1 million plan.

The money comes from Public Improvements Advisory Council and GO Funds.

Officials said they're working in phases, with Phase 1 being adding sidewalks up and down NE Russell Road.

Phase 2 in the spring will include more sidewalk improvements and upgrades to intersections.

They also plan to add bus stops and improving storm drains.

The goal is to make the neighborhood more walkable and safer.

Cindy French, a resident in the area, explained one of the many times she's had to jump into a ditch to avoid getting hit.

Steven Murphy, French's husband, has lived in the neighborhood since the 1970s and remembers walking to school without sidewalks.

"The safest part, ironically enough, was cutting through the woods and across the creek," Murphy said. "Anytime you were on the road, you were taking your life into your own hands."

Now, after decades of waiting, things are changing.

French gets emotional thinking about it.

"I get teary eyed thinking about it, but this is great for the neighborhood," French said.

Murphy said he thinks property values will go up.

"Whenever you see the city putting investment into the neighborhood, it’s gonna make the homeowners want to put money into their homes," Murphy said.

But it tells a bigger story about a neighborhood that has been overlooked for so long finally being recognized.

"This is so overdue and I finally feel like city hall is now paying attention to us," French said.

To some a sidewalk may be small, but to these residents it means so much.

Officials said the work will be done by late spring 2025.

