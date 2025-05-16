'This was a blessing': Resale pop-up event in Overland Park helping families get a break on kid essentials

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — With prices for baby and kid essentials on the rise—and new tariffs looming—parents are feeling the pressure. But a seasonal pop-up event in Overland Park is offering some much-needed relief.

“We drove two hours to get here, just for this. "We save a lot of money,” one shopper told us.

For Betty Holding, who has a household of 10, events like this aren’t just helpful—they’re essential.

“This was a blessing,” said Holding. “There’s 10 of us, this is why we come to things like this. They get things they probably could never get.”

Just Between Friends is taking over the Overland Park Convention Center this weekend.

It's a massive resale event helping families get those needs at a much lower price than they would pay at the store.

“If you go to a big box store and you look, you're like, oh my gosh, this stuff is so expensive. $40 for a bathtub, that's ridiculous. Come here, it's $5 or $8 and it lets you kind of see, okay, these are all of the things that we need, and I'm not spending money unnecessarily, and you can use it for other things," said event coordinator Stephanie Hyder.

Hyder begin selling her unneeded items to now helping families save.

“We want to make families happy. We want to make kiddos happy, and we don't want moms to have to say no to toys because they're too expensive. We like to help moms and dads say yes," said Hyder.

You can find big ticket items like strollers, cribs, bathtubs to essentials like clothing, shoes, diapers.

"When the economy is going up and down, it’s really hard to clothe your child that’s growing size after size," said Savannah Burnett.

Savannah and her sister Katelyn were shopping, preparing for a wedding. They said events like this help them save on expensive items.

“This would cost you $80 if you go to a retail store to get a flower girl dress, and here, $15 dollars," said Burnett.

Today doors open at 9:00 a.m., the event continues until Sunday.

Admission to the pop-up event is free.

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon.

__