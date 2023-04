This Week in Kansas City sports| April 10-16: Sunflower Showdown in baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Baseball action continues this week in Kansas City sports with more Royals regular season action, but the headline of the week will be the Sunflower Showdown college baseball between Kansas State and Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, this week.

There's also playoff action in the MASL as the Kansas City Comets begin their playoff action Monday as they play the Utica City Comets.

Here is the TV schedule for this week in Kansas City sports from April 10 to April 16:

Monday, April 10:

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MASL Playoffs: Kansas City Comets at Utica City FC, 5:05 p.m. (Twitch)

Tuesday, April 11:

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Missouri State Bears, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Southern Panthers at Kansas Jayhawks, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wednesday, April 12:

MLB: Kansas City Royals at Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NHL Hockey: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Southern Panthers at Kansas Jayhawks, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers, 5:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockey TV)

Thursday, April 13:

NHL Hockey: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, April 14:

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns, 6 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

ECHL Hockey: Cincinnati Cyclones at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockey TV)

Saturday, April 15:

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC at San Jose Earthquakes, 9:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

NWSL Soccer: Kansas City Current at Chicago Red Stars, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies, 12:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers, 2 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns, 4:30 p.m. (Longhorn Network)

ECHL Hockey: Cincinnati Cyclones at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockey TV)

Sunday: April 16:

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas State Wildcats at Kansas Jayhawks, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers, 3 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Texas Longhorns, 12 p.m. (Longhorn Network)