This Week in Kansas City Sports: Feb. 27- March 5: Road to March Madness begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring Training is officially underway for the Royals and the road to March Madness begins this week, with conference tournaments beginning in both men's and women's. There's also some football action as the NFL Draft Combine is this week. Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City Sports this week from Feb. 27 to March 5.

MONDAY, Feb. 27:

MLS Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Portland Timbers, 9 p.m. on Apple TV

TUESDAY, Feb. 28:

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Kansas City Royals at Cleveland Guardians, 2:05 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

NCAA Baseball: Lindenwood Lions at Missouri Tigers, 3 p.m. on SEC Network+

NCAA Basketball: Texas Tech Red Raiders at No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, 8 p.m. on ESPN

ECHL Hockey: Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. on FloHockey TV

WEDNESDAY, March 1:

NCAA Basketball: Mizzou Tigers at LSU Tigers, 8 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Women's Basketball: Iowa State Cyclones at Kansas Jayhawks, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas State Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, 7:05 p.m. on FloHockeyTV

THURSDAY, March 2:

NCAA Women's Basketball, SEC Tournament: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers, 11 a.m.

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at USF Bulls, 5 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Basketball: Wichita State Shockers at No. 1 Houston Cougars, 6 p.m. on ESPN2

NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

NFL Draft Combine: Defensive Lineman and Linebackers, 2 p.m. on NFL Network

FRIDAY, March 3:

NCAA Baseball: Army Black Knights at Kansas State Wildcats, 4 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Baseball: Texas Southern Tigers at Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

NCAA Gymnastics: Alabama Crimson Tide vs Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. on SEC Network+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Summit Valley Tournament: KC Roos vs Denver Pioneers, 6 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Basketball: Summit Valley Tournament: Kansas City Roos vs Omaha Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

ECHL Hockey: Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. on FloHockey TV

NFL Draft Combine: Defensive Backs and Special Teams, 2 p.m. on NFL Network

SATURDAY, March 4:

MLS Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Colorado Rapids, 8:30 p.m. on Apple TV

MLB Spring Training Baseball: Los Angeles Dodgers at Kansas City Royals, 7:05 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City

NCAA Basketball: West Virginia Mountaineers at Kansas State Wildcats, 1 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Basketball: No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 9 Texas Longhorns, 3 p.m. on ESPN

NCAA Basketball: Ole Miss Rebels at Missouri Tigers, 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network

NCAA Women's Basketball: Kansas Jayhawks at TCU Horned Frogs, 1 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Women's Basketball: Texas Longhorns at Kansas State Wildcats, 4 p.m. on ESPN+

NCAA Baseball: Texas Southern Tigers at Missouri Tigers, 2 p.m. on SEC Network+

ECHL Hockey: Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m. on FloHockey TV

NFL Draft Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers and Tight Ends, 12 p.m. on NFL Network

SUNDAY, March 5:

NFL Draft Combine: Offensive Lineman, Running Backs, 12 p.m. on NFL Network

NCAA Basketball: USF Bulls at Wichita State Shockers, 1 p.m. on ESPNU

NCAA Baseball: Texas Southern Tigers at Missouri Tigers, 2 p.m. on SEC Network+

NCAA Baseball: Army Black Knights at Kansas State Wildcats, 4 p.m. on ESPN+

ECHL Hockey: Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, 4:05 p.m. on FloHockey TV