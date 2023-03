This Week in Kansas City Sports | March 27- April 2: 2023 Royals season begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 Kansas City Royals regular season officially begins Thursday as the team host a weekend series with division rival Minnesota Twins, along with plenty of college spring sports scheduled.

Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City sports this week from March 27 to April 2:

MONDAY, March. 27:

NCAA Softball: Missouri Tigers at Auburn Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

TUESDAY, March. 28:

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks vs. Kansas City Roos, 6 p.m. (Roos All Access)

WEDNESDAY, March.29:

Women's Basketball: WNIT Tournament Fab 4: Washington Huskies vs. Kansas Jayhawks, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.(FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: Creighton Blue Jays vs Kansas Jayhawks, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Northern Iowa Panthers at Missouri Tigers, 3 p.m. (SEC Network+)

THURSDAY, March 30:

MLB Baseball: Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

FRIDAY, March 31:

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.(FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: No. 22 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

SATURDAY, April 1:

MLB Baseball: Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: Sporting KC at Philadelphia Union, 6:30 p.m. (Apple TV)

NWSL Soccer: Kansas City Current vs. Portland Thorns, 11:50 a.m. (Paramount+)

Women's Basketball: WNIT Tournament Final, 4:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

ECHL Hockey: Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, 8:10 p.m.(FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Baseball: No. 22 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

NCAA Baseball: No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers, 5 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

SUNDAY, April 2

MLB Baseball: Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: No. 22 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats, 11 a.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Baseball: Baylor Bears vs Kansas Jayhawks, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri State vs. Illinois State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers vs Kansas State Wildcats, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers, 1 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Kansas Jayhawks at Baylor Bears, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)