This Week in Kansas City Sports | May 1-May-7: NASCAR visits Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While NFL Draft week is officially over, there is still going to be plenty of sporting events coming to town this week, with NASCAR making its way this weekend to Kansas Speedway.

There is also plenty of baseball action as Missouri and Kansas meet again for a Border War clash in baseball and the Royals honor team legend Lorenzo Cain in a retirement ceremony before the team's game against the Oakland Athletics on Saturday, May 6.

The Kansas City Current also makes it season debut on 38 The Spot as they visit Angel City FC.

Here is the TV schedule for Kansas City sports this week from May 1 to May 7:

Monday, May 1:

ECHL Hockey, Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 6: Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

Tuesday, May 2:

MLB Baseball: Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Kansas Jayhawks at Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wednesday, May 3:

MLB Baseball: Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

(if necessary) ECHL Hockey, Kelly Cup Playoffs Game 7: Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, 7:05 p.m. (FloHockeyTV)

NCAA Softball: Wichita State Shockers vs Kansas Jayhawks, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 4:

MLB Baseball: Baltimore Orioles vs Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Ole Miss Rebels vs Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network)

Friday, May 5:

MLB Baseball: Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: Ole Miss Rebels vs Missouri Tigers, 6 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Longhorns vs Kansas Jayhawks, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: SEMO Redhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers, 7 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Missouri State Bears at Murray State Racers, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Saturday, May 6:

MLB Baseball: Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals, 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NASCAR Craftsmen Truck Series: Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway, 7 p.m. (FOX Sports 1)

NCAA Baseball: Ole Miss Rebels vs Missouri Tigers, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Longhorns vs Kansas Jayhawks, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: SEMO Redhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats, 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers, 4 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Missouri State Bears at Murray State Racers, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)

Sunday, May 7:

MLB Baseball: Oakland Athletics vs Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle Sounders, 3:30 p.m. (Apple TV/FOX)

NWSL Soccer: Kansas City Current at Angel City FC, 7 p.m. (KMCI/38 The Spot)

NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, 2 p.m. (FOX Sports 1)

NCAA Baseball: SEMO Redhawks vs Kansas State Wildcats, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Texas Longhorns vs Kansas Jayhawks, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Iowa State Cyclones vs Kansas Jayhawks, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Softball: Arkansas Razorbacks vs Missouri Tigers, 2 p.m. (SEC Network+)

NCAA Softball: Missouri State Bears at Murray State Racers, 12 p.m. (ESPN+)