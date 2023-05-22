This Week in Kansas City Sports | May 22-28: Road to College World Series begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The road to Omaha officially begins this week as conference tournaments begin in college baseball.

Kansas State and Kansas begin their Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, with the potential of both rival schools clashing against each other on Thursday.

Missouri begins their SEC Tournament on Tuesday with a tough matchup against Auburn and if they can win, a matchup with powerhouse Vanderbilt looms.

In soccer, Sporting KC also looks to rebound after a tough loss to rivals St. Louis City SC as they head back to Children's Mercy Park to take on the Portland Timbers.

Here is the schedule for May 22 to May 26:

Monday, May 22:

MLB Baseball: Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Tuesday, May 23:

MLB Baseball: Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: SEC Tournament: Missouri Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers, appro. 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

Wednesday, May 24:

MLB Baseball: Detroit Tigers vs Kansas City Royals, 6:40 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NCAA Baseball: SEC Tournament: winner of Missouri/Auburn vs Vanderbilt Commodores, appro. 8 p.m. (SEC Network)

NCAA Baseball: Big 12 Tournament: TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas State Wildcats, 9 a.m. (ESPNU)

NCAA Baseball: Big 12 Tournament: Texas Longhorns vs Kansas Jayhawks, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Missouri Valley Tournament: Missouri State Bears vs winner of Murray State/Valapariso, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Thursday, May 25:

NCAA Baseball: Big 12 Tournament: Loser of TCU/K-State vs Loser of Texas/Kansas, 9 a.m. (ESPN+)

NCAA Baseball: Big 12 Tournament: Winner of TCU/K-State vs Winner of Texas/Kansas, 4 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday, May 26:

MLB Baseball: Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

NWSL Soccer: Kansas City Current vs Houston Dash, 7 p.m. (Paramount+)

Saturday, May 27:

MLB Baseball: Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals, 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

Sunday, May 28:

MLB Baseball: Washington Nationals vs Kansas City Royals, 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City)

MLS Soccer: Portland Timbers vs Sporting KC, 2 p.m. (Apple TV, FOX)