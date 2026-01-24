KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

It's way too cold to be outside this Friday. Remember when it was like 40 degrees this week?

I mean, it was kind of warm, and now it's cold. It's like whiplash. I wanted to tell a weather story surrounding that concept.

This week's weather in Kansas City felt like eating ice cream after hot yoga

I cover Johnson County, so that's where I went. I wanted to find something hot and something cold.

In Mission, I saw steam on the windows and front door of Walli's Wellness Studio. It's a new business, operated by two sisters, and it's half book nook/half yoga studio.

I talked with one of the sisters, Lexi Heise, about how stepping out after taking the hot yoga class they offer can feel like the transition we all saw this week in Kansas City: comfortably warm to miserably cold.

"The class from start to finish is about 98 degrees. Withstanding the heat is one of the challenges, but it's really good for you," she said.

I'm a yogi too, so we actually did a few poses together.

"With the inclement weather warning, we had some people cancel for our classes for noon today," she said. "It can be a little bit brutal leaving, but I would say overall, it's totally worth it."

Now here we are to how we all felt waking up this Friday. Kind of like...a big scoop of ice cream?

I went to Fairway Creamery next.

"It's definitely a little slower now that it's cold, and we are planning on staying open for the mornings, because we do coffee, donuts and breakfast," Victoria Leal, who works at Fairway Creamery, said. "We will be closed for the afternoon and night (on Saturday and Sunday)."

Victoria had a great tip for people who are stuck inside this weekend.

"We do have a lot of people buy pints and stuff to go, and so then you go home, cozy up with the ice cream as well," she said.

So, what I really found today on my story is that it's too cold to do anything.

