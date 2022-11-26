This year local shelters can help keep the houseless warmer for longer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We're right on the edge of a cold and dangerous time for homeless Kansas Citians.

Reverend Randy Fikki, who helps run a local shelter, says your recent votes in the November election will keep people safer and longer.

"So they're already wondering," Fikki said of the houseless he's spoken to. "Where will I spend this evening? They're already anticipating what buildings might be open today so that when they close tonight, maybe the furnace will still be warm, so they have something to lean up against."

Rev. Fikki is with Unity Southeast KC, which positioned itself to be part of the solution.

Fikki and volunteers have been busy at Hope Faith, just east of downtown KCMO, assembling an overnight warming shelter capable of taking in around 100 people each night at Hope Faith.

He says this year is different for local shelters.

They will be able to open December 1st regardless of what the thermometer says.

"It used to be dictated by the temperature, so if the temperature fell below 20 degrees, we were given the green light to open our doors," Fikki said.

A recent public vote supports better funding to help the unhoused. It's keeping shelters open longer and buying more supplies.

Beyond funding, Fikki says the best contribution is your time.

"We should not be looking away," Fikki said. "We should be looking within ourselves and asking," What are we made of who are we here to be?"

" What are we being called to do, what are we being called to say," Fikki said "And when are we being called to do it? And if you're watching this the when is now, the who is you."

The shelter is always looking for volunteers and donations.

If you want to learn how to contribute, click the link to Unity Southeast in KC's website below.

https://unitysoutheastinkc.org/?fbclid=IwAR3tCqYxwLKeIFZ6d9_zAWkvbwpk_XyRRMFGxJhaK-aqnWublqKgghsi5A8

