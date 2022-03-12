Thousands attend 38th annual Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite cold temperatures, thousands of people were in the Northland for the 38th annual Snake Saturday Parade.

Dozens of floats were decorated to embody the spirit of this year’s theme: Lucky To Be in NKC.

Many in the audience were eager to be back after the event was scaled back for two years due to COVID-19 concerns .

For Tim and Wendy Batcheller, who have been coming to the parade for 50 years, it is the small-town camaraderie they missed most.

“We’ve had two years without it, and it’s been duly needed for this community,” Tim Batcheller said.

Others say they like being part of something that gives back to their community.

“Everything is local. Everything is right here where we can go every day and see everything, and all the schools are local which is what we like,” said attendee Debbie Burns.

Mindy Hart with Snake Saturday says the event is all about giving money to local charities.

She hopes to top $1.7 million this year since the start of the event 38 years ago.

“Typically we give about $60,000 dollars away each year to charities,” Hart said. “Those charities are competing — they’re competing in the charity cookoff, they are entering parade floats, they are judged by embodying philanthropy and the yearly theme.”

The first-prize winner will walk away with $7,000.