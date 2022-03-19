Thousands flock to Brookside for St. Patrick's Day parade, KU basketball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of fans and spectators spent their Saturday in Brookside as the neighborhood’s 40th St. Patrick’s Day Warm-Up Parade returned. It was canceled for two years due to COVID-19 and delayed another week with weather concerns.

“When you go without it for two years, people kind of feel how much they miss it,” said spectator Paul Pfannenstiel.

Event Coordinator Jennifer Gamble says the parade has deep roots in the community.

The parade was first started because of the large Irish population in Brookside. Now it has become a yearly tradition residents do not want to miss.

“I have done this parade for 25 years, and the reason that I keep doing it is because there are so many happy people here," Gamble said.

With Gamble expecting 15,000 spectators at the parade and another University of Kansas basketball game on the same day, Saturday created a business opportunity owners like Sean Larson couldn't pass up.

“I’ll tell you this — it’s a huge spike. The longer KU goes, the better it is for any local business,” said Larson, owner of sports bar Social. “It carries dividends so much more later on down the road. You know KU wins today, people are going to be happy all week next week. So they may go out for dinner an extra time or two during the week, and where are they gonna go? Where they had fun last time."

Fans and parade-goers flooded the streets and local bars early Saturday morning, enjoying brunch and sunshine. Larson believes so many people are coming out more for the morale boost and sense of normalcy.

“In 2020, we were so bummed we had our own parade, just the four of us and our dog, in the neighborhood in kilts and flags and everything else,” said customer Zach Kittle.