Thousands gather at KC RiverFest to celebrate Fourth of July

Charlie Keegan/KSHB
Posted at 6:02 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 19:04:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after KC RiverFest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people made their way to Berkley RiverFront Park to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The event began at 5:30 p.m. and there were a few changes made this year, including fewer musical performances.

However, a fireworks show was still scheduled at 10 p.m.

There's parking available at the park for $10. However, visitors are allowed to park in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and ride the Streetcar to the City Market.

From there, people will be allowed to walk across the Grand Boulevard Bridge or take a shuttle.

For more information on the event people can visit the KC River Fest website.

