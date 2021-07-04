Thousands gather at KC RiverFest to celebrate Fourth of July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A year after KC RiverFest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people made their way to Berkley RiverFront Park to celebrate the Fourth of July.

It’s 5:30, so @KCRiverfest is officially underway. The Fourth of July celebration at Berkley Riverfront Park is free this year. Fireworks are scheduled to go off over the Missouri River at 10pm. #BoomKC pic.twitter.com/I7fuq6NeKp — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) July 4, 2021

The event began at 5:30 p.m. and there were a few changes made this year, including fewer musical performances.

However, a fireworks show was still scheduled at 10 p.m.

There's parking available at the park for $10. However, visitors are allowed to park in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and ride the Streetcar to the City Market.

From there, people will be allowed to walk across the Grand Boulevard Bridge or take a shuttle.