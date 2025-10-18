Thousands gather at Mill Creek Park for peaceful 'No Kings' protest

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Thousands of protesters filled the Country Club Plaza from every corner, including nearby Mill Creek Park, taking over the area with signs and a unified message that "there are no kings in America."

The diverse crowd included people of all ages, many in costumes, demonstrating against what they called President Donald Trump's presidency.

One protester even dressed as Trump himself.

"Baby man Trump," said Brian, who appeared in a Trump costume.

The turnout surprised many attendees, including protester Maddie.

"It's absolutely insane, I wasn't expecting it to be this many people," Maddie said.

For protester Maliyah, the gathering represented community solidarity during challenging times.

"Everything has gotten so bad, and we have to come together as a community and support each other," Maliyah said.

The protest represented a variety of causes, including veterans' issues, women's rights, the rights of undocumented people, LGBTQ rights and education.

Carter, a teacher, attended to represent her students.

"My students can't be here right now, so it was really important for me to be here for them," Carter said.

Protester Terri emphasized the nonpartisan nature of the demonstration.

"This isn't about democrats or republicans," Terri said. "This is about we the people. This is about women's rights, gay rights, everyone's rights."

The protest remained peaceful throughout, with police maintaining a presence while demonstrators focused on making their voices heard.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

