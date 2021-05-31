Thousands gather at National World War One Museum and Memorial ahead of Memorial Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people gathered at the National World One Museum to pay tribute to all the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces on Sunday.

There were hot air balloons on display, which were used in World War One for reconnaissance, that were lit up on the north and south east lawn.

For John and Stacy Burns, serving in the military is sort of a family business, which date back three generations and multiple deployments.

The Burns are active service members and seeing so many people gather to remember and honor their loved ones is a reminder of what could've been.

“For me, it hits just knowing that it could have been any one of my family members," John Burns said.

There were also 9,000 poppy blooms encased under a bridge at the museum.

Matthew Naylor, President and CEO of the World One Museum and Memorial explained what the blooms symbolize.

“These seeds in the northern part of France and Belgium could lay for up to years and when disturbed by the artillery then would find themselves blooming in amongst the horror of war," Naylor said.

On Monday, there will also be a Memorial Day service at the museum and memorial at 10 a.m.