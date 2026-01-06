Thousands in unclaimed rebate money is available, but many Wyandotte County residents aren't aware it's there

KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Thousands of Wyandotte County residents are missing out on rebates that many don't know are available to them.

Only 15% of eligible residents currently take advantage of property tax and utility rebates, which totaled about $900,000 in 2025.

Many Wyandotte County residents don't know unclaimed rebate money is available

The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, officially launched its 2026 tax rebate application process on Friday, Jan. 2. It runs through April 15.

KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson covered the rebate programs in January 2025.

Last year, the UG Clerk's Office assisted more than 1,400 applicants through the programs.

Monday, Henderson visited the Wyandotte County Clerk's Office at Kansas City, Kansas, City Hall, where Wendy Williams, Nichole Harris and her mother, Helen Mason, were applying for their annual rebates.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Wendy Williams, Wyandotte County resident who applies for rebates through the UG.

"I do it every year because who doesn't want a rebate?" Williams said.

County Clerk Monica Sparks said the rebate program has been helping residents since 1972, but many people still don't know about it.

"It's not a scam," Sparks said. "It is real that people can actually get this money back."

About 9,500 eligible residents are missing out on these rebates, according to Sparks.

"We have a lot more that are qualified,” Sparks said. “And one of the things we know we have is an issue with communication.”

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Monica Sparks, Wyandotte County Clerk

Sparks acknowledged the communication challenges, particularly across generations.

"I don't think the message got passed from generation to generation," Sparks said.

Sparks also said the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of a local newspaper outlet have hindered communications over the years.

Harris, whose mother, Helen Mason, receives the rebates, said awareness is a major problem.

"If you don't have an adult child or a good neighbor or another relative that has different kinds of capabilities, you will not know about these different programs," Harris said. "Really, it's been word of mouth that has been passed down, but think about how many people are getting missed still.”

Those 65 and older and any resident with a disability qualify for the rebates.

The program originally started for people who made $6,000 or less in 1972.

For seniors like Mason, who worked for 30 years, the financial struggles are real.

"This is what I'm left with after 30 years of working? It's hard,” Mason said. “It's really hard. You know why it's real hard? Because we are on a set income."

The rebate programs include several options for eligible residents.

The BPU PILOT Relief and Property Tax Rebate Program helps Wyandotte County residents with yearly incomes of $58,041 or below and/or who are 65 or disabled receive refunds on BPU PILOT charges or portions of their property taxes.

The Utility and Sales Tax Rebate Program assists Kansas City, Kansas, and Wyandotte County residents with BPU accounts who meet age and income requirements.

The 2025 sales tax rebate for eligible applicants is an automatic $200, and residents can receive rebates on franchise fees collected on BPU, gas, internet, cable or phone bills.

Qualified renters may also be eligible for utility, sales and BPU PILOT relief, but must be BPU rate payers with valid BPU accounts.

The rebate amount varies, with residents receiving anywhere from $200 to $400, depending on their circumstances.

Williams, who is retired and in her third year of participating, said her $400 rebate makes a difference.

"I'm retired, and that extra $400 comes in pretty handy," Williams said. "I was kind of shocked at first because I didn't know it was as much," Williams said.

For seniors on fixed incomes, every dollar counts, especially as costs continue to rise.

Harris says her mother uses her rebate on things like groceries.

"You only get this money once,” Harris said. “So that $400 something dollars only gonna go so far. So then, as a senior, you have to prioritize. What am I going to use this $400 on?"

Mason said the financial reality for seniors is particularly challenging.

Rachel Henderson/KSHB 41 Helen Mason (left) and her daughter, Nichole Harris (right), after leaving the UG clerk's office on Monday, Jan. 5, 2025.

"It seems like the seniors are the ones, we just get punished for everything," Mason said.

Many seniors have been vocal with UG leadership in commission meetings about the toll high taxes and fees have on them.

Sparks is present in all of those meetings.

"The comments that we get back from people are heartbreaking," Sparks said.

Despite the challenges, Sparks said her office looks forward to helping residents each year.

She also said they've never had an issue of not being able to fund the program or having any money left over.

"We're very excited,” Sparks said. “We always look forward to this time of year because we feel like we're providing some service and something positive back to the community.”

Williams encourages others to take advantage of available programs and share information with their networks.

"Whenever I find out about a program that's in the county, I try to take advantage of it and share that with my friends and family," Williams said.

Harris emphasized the importance of spreading awareness about these vital resources.

"Stuff like this, the seniors need to know about," Harris said. "They need to know it's available for them and that they have access to get to it."

Residents say the application process is straightforward, with residents receiving notification within a week and checks arriving four to eight weeks later.

Residents can apply by mail or schedule in-person appointments at various community centers and business locations throughout Wyandotte County, including:

Free transportation may be available for residents with appointments scheduled at least 48 hours in advance.

Learn more about the programs on the UG's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—