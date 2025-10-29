Thousands of Northland families rely on this clothing center — now it’s asking for help

KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Marlon has covered the gowing need of clothing insecurity in the Northland, Share your story idea with Marlon .

As colder weather moves in, the Northland Clothing Center is seeing a growing need for warm clothes — and is calling on the community for help.

The nonprofit, located north of the river, expects to serve around 3,000 families this year—providing everything from coats and shoes to hats and gloves. But with temperatures dropping, shelves are emptying faster than donations are coming in.

“We’re just seeing more and more people, more and more children, more and more adults who have a need for clothing, especially as cold weather sets in,” said Marjie Siegfried-Stuber, Director of the Northland Clothing Center.

Siegfried-Stuber said volunteers go through hundreds of items each week, with children’s clothing always in the highest demand. While recent community donations have helped, the need continues to outpace supply.

“There’s a perception out there that because our bins and racks are full of clothing, that we have enough,” said Siegfried-Stuber. “We will never have enough. Every morning, we serve clients — and 2,000 to 2,500 items of clothing walk out the door.”

For families like Cheyenne Dixon’s, the center has been a lifeline. She says she turned to the center after leaving her job and trying to make ends meet for her family of five.

“It’s very important, especially because when you’re going through some rough times,” said Dixon. “My daughter loves getting new clothes — it makes her feel good, and that makes me feel good.”

She hopes more people will consider donating instead of throwing out gently used clothes.

"Definitely donate them to other places before just getting rid of them,” Dixon said. “There’s a lot of families out here that are very appreciative.”

The Northland Clothing Center is now focused on collecting winter coats, children’s clothing, and shoes to ensure no child faces the cold without essentials.

