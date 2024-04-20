Thousands of runners participate in 22nd Garmin Olathe marathon

OLATHE, Kan. — Runners in the 22nd Garmin Olathe Marathon were treated to a cool-weather running day on Saturday.

Event organizers said around 3,000 people were registered to run in either the marathon, half marathon or 10K. This year, 39 states were represented across the group. The start and finish line was at Garmin's headquarters.

Tim McKee, the CEO of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, has been with the marathon since the first year. He highlighted the impact it has on the community.

"It's just grown every year. It fills all our hotels for almost a week as people are coming in from all over the country to run. So it is really big for our community," McKee said.

Some avid runners have a goal to run a marathon in as many states as possible. Peter Roorh from Maryland ran his first Garmin Olathe marathon. He said he was most looking forward to surviving the 26.2 miles and seeing Olathe.

"I've been in about nine or 10 states so far and I'm trying to experience as many as I can before I cannot run anymore," Roorh said.

There was also a munchkin run for kids ages kindergarten through eighth grade and a senior walk for those 55 and older.