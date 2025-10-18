Thousands of runners took on the Garmin Kansas City Marathon Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 10,000 runners filled the streets Saturday morning for the annual Garmin Kansas City Marathon.

The 2025 Garmin Kansas City Marathon had the largest number of participants since the event started a decade ago.

"It's pretty amazing we're a 16-person staff at the Kansas City Sports Commission, and to think about a 10,000-person event is very overwhelming," said Dave Bochardt, race director for the Garmin Kansas City Marathon. "We had great partners like the city of Kansas City, Missouri, KCPD, KC Fire Department, but we also have 1,200 volunteers out here, so it's really a team effort."

Events like the marathon help fundraise money for the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation, which helps support other large events in the city.

"It's events like the Garmin KC Marathon that are fundraisers for our nonprofit that allow us to take those funds and go on and bid to bring those events like Big 12 Basketball."

The marathon race brings runners not just from the metro area, but also from across the country.

Phillip O'Reilly took on the 26.2-mile challenge alongside many of his friends and family. O'Reilly said this year they're running to bring awareness to their organization, Run to Stop it.

"We are bringing awareness to the atrocity of human trafficking," said O'Reilly. "We are also raising finances to support groups that are boots on the ground working to combat human trafficking."

Results for the marathon will be posted online at the end of the race.

