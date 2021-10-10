Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights canceled

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Stranded passengers waited at airports across the country Sunday as Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights.

Four Southwest flights at Kansas City International Airport were delayed Sunday afternoon and one had been canceled, according to flykci.com, website where travelers can check their flights.

NBC News reports Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights, 27 percent of its schedule, on Sunday as disruptions that the airline blamed on air traffic control issues and bad weather affected the travel plans of thousands of customers.

“We experienced significant impact in the Florida airports [Friday] evening after an FAA-imposed air traffic management program was implemented due to weather and resulted in a large number of cancellations,” Alan Kasher, who oversees daily flight operations, told staff in a note on Saturday.

Southwest apologized to travelers for long customer service wait, according to NBC News.

Travelers should check flykci.com to see if their flight has been delayed.