Thousands of students join Patrick Mahomes for 'Reading Rally'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 2,000 students joined Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a "Reading Rally" Wednesday.

The rally, at T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, gave students a chance to read alongside the NFL star.

"When Patrick Mahomes speaks, people listen, especially children," Lead to Read KC Director of Development Chelan David said Wednesday. "When he encourages people to read, they're going to read, so we're really excited to have him here."

The event was coordinated by Lead to Read KC, which worked with Mahomes' 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Read for 15 program.

