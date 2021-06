KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of residences in the Kansas City metro were without power Thursday night.

Evergy reported more than 11,600 customers without power, while BPU had more than 9,000 affected customers.

A spokesperson for the Board of Public Utilities in Kansas City, Kansas, said crews are trying to determine the cause of the outage.

Affected areas include Rosedale and Central City, according to the spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.