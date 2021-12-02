Threatening graffiti found Wednesday in Blue Springs South High School bathroom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A threatening message was found scrawled in a student bathroom Wednesday at Blue Springs South High School.

A note sent to parents from Ryan Gettings, the school's principal, stated the school's administrative team and the Department of Public Safety "took the threat seriously and immediately began a thorough investigation."

There will be more officers at the school in the coming days as a precaution.

No arrests have been made.

"School safety is of the utmost importance, and it takes all of us to keep our school safe" Gettings said in his note to parents. "I want to thank those involved in reporting the incident. If you or your student are ever aware of any information that may be perceived as a threat to our school, please notify a school staff member immediately."

