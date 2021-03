KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The United States Geological Society reported three earthquakes in Eastborough, Kansas, early Sunday.

Eastborough is a city near northeast Wichita.

The first earthquake, which happened at 6:29 a.m., was a magnitude 3.4.

The second one was a magnitude 3.5 and was recorded at 6:31 a.m.

The third earthquake was a magnitude 3.0.

No immediate damage was been reported.

This is a developing story and will updated.