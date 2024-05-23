Three KCFD firefighters injured in house fire

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Three firefighters were injured Wednesday night while putting out a house fire in Kansas City.

A spokesperson for KCFD tells us they responded to a fire in the 700 block of Elmwood just after 10 p.m.

The fire was on a two-story vacant structure, and extended to homes both to the North and South.

The fire was brought under control just before 10:45 p.m.

Three firefighters were hurt while putting out the fire.

Two were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Both are in stable and non-critical condition.

The Red Cross was called for two adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.

