Three KCFD firefighters injured in house fire

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Three firefighters were injured Wednesday night while putting out a house fire in Kansas City.
A spokesperson for KCFD tells us they responded to a fire in the 700 block of Elmwood just after 10 p.m.
The fire was on a two-story vacant structure, and extended to homes both to the North and South.
The fire was brought under control just before 10:45 p.m.
Three firefighters were hurt while putting out the fire.
Two were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Both are in stable and non-critical condition.
The Red Cross was called for two adults.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.