Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Three KCFD firefighters injured in house fire

All three expected to be okay with non-life threatening injuries
KCFD firetruck
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department firetruck
KCFD firetruck
Posted at 12:55 AM, May 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-23 01:55:20-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Three firefighters were injured Wednesday night while putting out a house fire in Kansas City.

A spokesperson for KCFD tells us they responded to a fire in the 700 block of Elmwood just after 10 p.m.

The fire was on a two-story vacant structure, and extended to homes both to the North and South.

The fire was brought under control just before 10:45 p.m.

Three firefighters were hurt while putting out the fire.

Two were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Both are in stable and non-critical condition.

The Red Cross was called for two adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone