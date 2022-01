KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were inside a home in the 2900 block of Jackson Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri when it caught fire about 2:30 a.m.

Firefighters on scene say they found one of the three people at a nearby business.

They weren't sure if she sustained any injuries from the fire, but they took her to the hospital to be checked out.

Firefighters believe the fire likely started on the porch of the home and then spread.

The cause is under investigation.

No one else was hurt.