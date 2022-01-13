Three people injured in overnight fire in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department says three people were injured in a fire in the 4000 block of North Chestnut Avenue.

Fire crews were called to a home near NE Russell Road and North Chestnut about 12:10 a.m.

The spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department says fire crews arrived less than three minutes later to find heavy smoke and fire showing from the home.

They were able to put the fire out quickly, but three people were hurt in the fire.

Two victims are in serious condition, and a third person is in critical condition.

The spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department was unable to confirm gender or ages of the victims.

The cause and origin of the fire is unknown, and the investigation continues.

The spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department also didn't know if there were working smoke detectors in the home.