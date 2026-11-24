KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people, including an Overland Park Police Officer, were hurt and several dogs were killed when a fire tore through a home near 108th and Bradshaw just before midnight.

Firefighters from the Overland Park, Lenexa and Olathe Fire Departments were dispatched to the house fire just before midnight.

First units on the scene reported a working fire with one patient in the front yard.

Firefighters located another patient outside the structure moments later.

Johnson County Med-ACT transported both patients to area hospitals, one in critical condition and one in stable condition.

Firefighters began an offensive fire attack, while additional crews searched the home to ensure everyone was out.

Crews evacuated multiple dogs from the structure. They say several more dogs were found dead inside.

Overland Park Police assisted with rounding up the evacuated dogs. One police officer was transported to an area hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. The fire did significant damage to the home.

The Overland Park Fire Department says the home did not have working smoke alarms. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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