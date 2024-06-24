Three transported to hospital after carbon monoxide leak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three people were transported to an area hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at an apartment complex.

Kansas City firefighters were called to an apartment complex at 10450 Wornall Road at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

On arrival crews detected high levels of carbon monoxide (1400 parts per million).

The US Consumer Products Safety Commission says levels above 70 ppm, symptoms become more noticeable and can include headache, fatigue and nausea. At sustained CO concentrations above 150 to 200 ppm, disorientation, unconsciousness, and death are possible.

Three patients were transported to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition.

KCFD is working with Spire to confirm the cause of the leak. It is suspected to be a boiler in the basement.

The building is being ventilated.

