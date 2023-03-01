Thrill seekers have chance to be 1st to ride Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun by donating to Big Slick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thrill-seekers will have the chance to be the first to ride the new Zambezi Zinger at Worlds of Fun this spring, while raising money for Big Slick, a nonprofit that supports the pediatric cancer research at Children's Mercy Hospital.

To enter for a chance to win your seat on the "Zambezi Zinger First Rider Expedition," donate $10 or more through the World's of Fun website .

The more money you donate, the better your odds will be of winning one of the 32 train seats up for grabs on the first ride of the Zambezi Zinger.

100% of proceeds will be donated to Big Slick, which is hosted by Kansas City-area celebrities David Koechner, Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet.

“We are incredibly grateful for this unique partnership with Big Slick and Worlds of Fun," Children’s Mercy CEO Paul Kempinski said in a press release. "The money raised will continue to position our Children’s Mercy Research Institute as a world-class leader in using whole genome sequencing to determine the best course of treatment to save lives today and add to a body of research to help children for generations to come.”

The fundraising ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 2. The winners of the first ride will be drawn and contacted on April 3.

The re-imagined Zambezi Zinger is opening to celebrate Worlds of Fun's 50th anniversary. Worlds of Fun says the roller coaster pays homage to the original ride, while still bringing a new experience.

The ride is made of galvanized steel and wood, while reaching a height of 74 feet tall and a speed of 45 miles per hour.

